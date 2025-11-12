BrainsWay Reports Strong Q3 2025 Performance

Brainsway ( (BRSYF) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Brainsway presented to its investors.

BrainsWay is a global leader in noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders, utilizing its proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) technology. The company, with operations in the United States and Israel, focuses on advancing neuroscience to improve health outcomes.

In its third-quarter 2025 earnings report, BrainsWay announced a 29% increase in revenue, reaching $13.5 million, and an 81% rise in Adjusted EBITDA to $2.0 million. The company also highlighted the FDA clearance for an accelerated Deep TMS protocol for treating major depressive disorder.

Key financial metrics showed strong performance, with net profit increasing by 137% to $1.6 million and operating income rising to $1.3 million. The company shipped 90 Deep TMS systems, expanding its installed base to over 1,600 systems. Additionally, BrainsWay raised its full-year revenue and EBITDA guidance.

Strategically, BrainsWay made four minority equity investments and a $5 million investment in Neurolief Ltd., enhancing its presence in the mental health treatment ecosystem. The company also secured a $2.5 million NIH grant for research on its technology’s efficacy in treating Alcohol Use Disorder.

Looking ahead, BrainsWay remains optimistic about extending its market leadership through new therapeutic indications and strategic collaborations. The company aims to sustain growth with its multi-year customer agreements and strategic investments in mental health providers.

