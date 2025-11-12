BrainsWay Reports Strong Q3 2025 Financial Growth

Brainsway ( (BWAY) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Brainsway presented to its investors.

BrainsWay is a global leader in advanced noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders, utilizing its proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) platform technology to improve health outcomes. The company operates primarily in the mental health sector, with operations in the United States and Israel.

In its third quarter of 2025, BrainsWay reported a 29% increase in revenue, reaching $13.5 million compared to the same quarter in 2024. The company also experienced significant growth in operating income and adjusted EBITDA, reflecting improved profitability and operational efficiency.

Key financial highlights include an 81% increase in adjusted EBITDA to $2.0 million and a net profit rise of 137% to $1.6 million. The company shipped 90 Deep TMS systems, marking a 43% increase from the previous year, and reported a gross margin of 75%. Additionally, BrainsWay’s remaining performance obligations under multi-year contracts rose to $65 million.

Strategically, BrainsWay received FDA clearance for an accelerated Deep TMS protocol for treating major depressive disorder, enhancing its treatment offerings. The company also made strategic investments in Neurolief Ltd. and other mental health providers, aiming to expand its presence in the mental health ecosystem.

Looking ahead, BrainsWay has raised its full-year 2025 revenue and EBITDA guidance, reflecting confidence in continued growth and market adoption of its technologies. The company remains focused on leveraging strategic collaborations and expanding its therapeutic indications to drive long-term shareholder value.

