BrainsWay Expands U.S. Investments with New Mental Health Partnerships

The latest update is out from Brainsway ( (BWAY) ).

On October 27, 2025, BrainsWay Ltd. announced two additional minority stake investments in U.S. mental health providers, including an equity financing agreement with Tangient ATX Inc., which manages the Heading Health clinic network in Texas. These strategic investments, which bring the total to four in 2025, aim to enhance shareholder value by expanding patient access to innovative mental health treatments and supporting the growth of BrainsWay’s commercial partners.

The most recent analyst rating on (BWAY) stock is a Buy with a $18.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Brainsway stock, see the BWAY Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on BWAY Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, BWAY is a Outperform.

Brainsway’s strong financial performance and positive earnings call sentiment are the most significant factors driving the stock score. The technical analysis supports a bullish outlook, although the high P/E ratio suggests valuation concerns. The absence of corporate events and dividend yield slightly tempers the overall score.

More about Brainsway

BrainsWay Ltd. is a global leader in advanced noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders. The company is known for its proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) platform technology, which is FDA-cleared for major depressive disorder, obsessive-compulsive disorder, and smoking addiction. BrainsWay is committed to advancing neuroscience and increasing global awareness of Deep TMS.

Average Trading Volume: 68,572

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $315.5M

