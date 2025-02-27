BrainChip Issues Capital Call Notice and Expands Operations

An update from BrainChip Holdings ( (AU:BRN) ) is now available.

BrainChip Holdings has issued a Capital Call Notice to LDA Capital to sell up to 40 million shares, with available funding under the LDA Agreement at AUD $74.8 million. The capital raised will support the company’s product roadmap and development initiatives, including expanding its portfolio of proprietary TENNs-based models and enhancing the Akida 2.0 platform. The company is also searching for a Senior Operations Manager to enhance operational focus and support its transition into a process-driven organization, which is crucial for its growth and market penetration efforts.

More about BrainChip Holdings

BrainChip Holdings Ltd is a global leader in edge AI on-chip processing and learning. The company’s neuromorphic processor, Akida, mimics the human brain to efficiently process sensor inputs, enhancing privacy and data security by keeping machine learning local to the chip. BrainChip’s technology is applicable in connected cars, consumer electronics, and industrial IoT, promoting on-chip AI as a future-forward solution.

YTD Price Performance: -26.67%

Average Trading Volume: 265,619

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Hold

Current Market Cap: $389.6M

