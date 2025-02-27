BrainChip Holdings Releases 2024 Corporate Governance Statement

BrainChip Holdings ( (AU:BRN) ) has provided an announcement.

BrainChip Holdings Ltd has released its corporate governance statement for the financial year ending December 31, 2024, which is available on their website. The statement outlines the company’s adherence to the ASX Corporate Governance Council’s principles, highlighting their commitment to transparency and accountability. The governance statement, approved by the board, details the extent to which BrainChip has followed the recommended practices, ensuring stakeholders are informed about the company’s governance framework and any deviations from standard practices.

More about BrainChip Holdings

BrainChip Holdings Ltd operates in the technology industry, focusing on advanced computing solutions. The company is known for its development of neuromorphic computing chips, which are designed to mimic the human brain’s processing capabilities, targeting markets that require efficient and powerful computing solutions.

YTD Price Performance: -26.67%

Average Trading Volume: 265,619

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Hold

Current Market Cap: $389.6M

