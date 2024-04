Brainchip Holdings Ltd. (AU:BRN) has released an update.

Brainchip Holdings Ltd. has announced the issuance of 2,390,525 restricted stock units under its employee incentive scheme, set to take place on April 30, 2024. These securities, referred to in the Appendix 3G notification, will not be quoted on the ASX.

