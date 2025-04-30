Bragg Gaming Strengthens Brazilian Market Position with RapidPlay Partnership

Bragg Gaming Group Inc ( (TSE:BRAG) ) has shared an announcement.

On April 10, 2025, Bragg Gaming Group announced a strategic equity investment and exclusive content partnership with RapidPlay, a Brazilian online casino studio known for its localized content. This partnership enhances Bragg’s presence in Brazil’s burgeoning online casino market, which is expected to generate significant revenue growth. The collaboration allows Bragg to distribute RapidPlay’s content through its network of licensed operators in Brazil, leveraging RapidPlay’s efficient content development model for scalability. This move is part of Bragg’s broader strategy to capture a substantial share of the Latin American market, with Brazil expected to contribute significantly to its revenue.

Spark’s Take on TSE:BRAG Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:BRAG is a Outperform.

Bragg Gaming Group Inc’s overall stock score reflects strong revenue growth and strategic expansions, supported by positive earnings call and corporate events. However, consistent net losses and lack of profitability are significant concerns. The technical analysis indicates bearish momentum, and valuation metrics highlight current unprofitability. Despite these challenges, the positive outlook for future growth offers potential upside if profitability and cash flow can be improved.

To see Spark’s full report on TSE:BRAG stock, click here.

More about Bragg Gaming Group Inc

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. is a global provider of iGaming content and platform technology solutions, catering to both online and land-based gaming operators. The company offers proprietary and exclusive content, along with advanced player account management technology. Bragg’s portfolio includes high-performing casino game titles and exclusive content from its in-house brands and selected studio partners. The company operates in over 30 regulated iCasino markets worldwide, including the U.S., Canada, Latin America, and Europe.

YTD Price Performance: 5.23%

Average Trading Volume: 19,700

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$141.1M

See more insights into BRAG stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue