Braemar Plc Executes Share Buyback, Cancelling 29,000 Shares

Braemar Plc has announced the purchase of 29,000 ordinary shares at a price of 223 pence each as part of its Share Buyback Programme. This transaction, conducted on the London Stock Exchange, will result in the cancellation of the shares, reducing the total number of shares in issue to 32,478,877. This move is expected to impact shareholder calculations regarding their interest in the company’s share capital, as per the Financial Conduct Authority’s rules.

Spark’s Take on GB:BMS Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:BMS is a Outperform.

Braemar Shipping Services is positioned favorably due to strong corporate events and valuation metrics. Despite technical challenges, the stock’s financial performance and strategic initiatives, such as share buybacks, enhance its attractiveness.

More about Braemar Shipping Services

Braemar Plc is a leading provider of expert investment, chartering, and risk management advice to the shipping and energy markets. The company offers integrated services through experienced brokers and specialist professionals, focusing on sustainable returns and risk mitigation in the volatile shipping industry. Braemar has been listed on the London Stock Exchange since November 1997, trading under the symbol BMS.

Average Trading Volume: 78,802

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £68.96M

