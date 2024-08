Banco Bradesco SA (BBD) has released an update.

Banco Bradesco S.A. has responded to an official notice regarding unusual movements in its stock prices, stating the bank is unaware of any material facts or undisclosed information that could explain the recent fluctuations. The bank reaffirms its commitment to transparency, assuring shareholders and the market of continued disclosure in compliance with regulations.

