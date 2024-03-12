Bradda Head Begins Major Lithium Drilling Expansion

Bradda Head Lithium Limited (GB:BHL) has released an update.

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd has launched a drilling program at its Basin Project in Arizona, aiming to more than double its lithium resources to over 2.5 million tonnes. This significant expansion will potentially trigger a $3 million royalty payment from Lithium Royalty Company. Drilling is expected to wrap up by the end of April 2024, with the company exploring deeper clay layers for higher lithium grades.

