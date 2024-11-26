BPH Global Ltd Eyes Strategic R&D Agreement

Stemcell United Ltd. (AU:BP8) has released an update.

BPH Global Ltd is nearing the final stages of negotiating a consultancy agreement with TP Innovation Holdings Pte Ltd for research and development in Singapore. The agreement aims to explore Phycomining techniques to harvest valuable metals from seaweed. This strategic move could potentially enhance BPH Global’s capabilities in the nutraceuticals and critical minerals sector.

