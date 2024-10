BPH Energy Limited (AU:BPH) has released an update.

BPH Energy Limited has announced the cessation of 5 million options due to their expiry without being exercised or converted on September 30, 2024. This event is a standard update on the company’s issued capital and is directed towards investors tracking changes in the company’s financial instruments.

