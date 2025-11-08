Bowman Consulting’s Earnings Call Highlights Robust Growth

Bowman Consulting Group, Ltd. ((BWMN)) has held its Q3 earnings call. Read on for the main highlights of the call.
Meet Your ETF AI Analyst
- Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions
- Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.
Bowman Consulting Group’s latest earnings call reflected a positive sentiment, highlighting substantial revenue growth, increased profitability, and significant backlog expansion. The company celebrated important milestones and appears well-positioned for continued growth, despite facing challenges such as segment-specific declines and the impact of the government shutdown.
Record-Breaking Revenue Milestone
Bowman Consulting surpassed a $500 million annualized gross revenue pace, marking a significant achievement ahead of schedule. This milestone underscores the company’s robust performance and strategic execution, setting a strong foundation for future growth.
Strong Year-Over-Year Growth
The company reported impressive year-over-year growth, with an 11% increase in both gross and net revenue. Additionally, adjusted EBITDA grew by 7.6%, showcasing Bowman’s ability to enhance its financial performance consistently.
Significant Backlog Increase
Bowman’s backlog grew nearly 18% year-over-year to $448 million, indicating strong demand across its end markets. This increase in backlog is a positive indicator of sustained business momentum and future revenue streams.
Improved Profitability
The company’s GAAP net income saw a dramatic increase to $6.6 million for the quarter, compared to $800,000 in the same period last year. This improvement in profitability highlights Bowman’s effective cost management and operational efficiency.
Expansion in Power, Utilities & Energy
The Power, Utilities & Energy division emerged as the fastest-growing market, with a 38% year-over-year increase. This growth is driven by national investments in electrification and renewables, positioning Bowman as a key player in these expanding sectors.
Cash Flow and Balance Sheet Strength
Operating cash flow more than doubled to $26.5 million, and the company expanded its revolver to $210 million. This financial strength provides Bowman with the liquidity needed to support its growth initiatives.
Natural Resources & Imaging Segment Decline
The Natural Resources & Imaging segment experienced a slight decline due to revenue allocation changes. Despite this, the segment remains a margin stabilizer for the company.
Government Shutdown Impact
The ongoing government shutdown is causing delays in project progression and invoicing collections within select federally supported programs. This presents a challenge that Bowman will need to navigate carefully.
SG&A Expense Increase
There was a noticeable increase in SG&A expenses this quarter, which could impact margins if not managed efficiently. The company will need to address this to maintain its profitability.
Forward-Looking Guidance
Looking ahead to 2026, Bowman has set its guidance for net revenue between $465 million and $480 million, with an adjusted EBITDA margin between 17% and 17.5%. The transportation and power, utilities, and energy sectors are expected to continue driving growth, comprising more than 40% of Bowman’s top line.
In summary, Bowman Consulting Group’s earnings call conveyed a positive outlook, with significant achievements in revenue growth, profitability, and backlog expansion. Despite some challenges, the company is well-positioned for future success, with strong guidance for 2026 and a focus on key growth sectors.