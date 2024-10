Bowen Coking Coal Ltd (AU:BCB) has released an update.

Bowen Coking Coal Ltd announces a renounceable entitlement offer aiming to raise approximately $70 million. The offer includes 2.66 new shares for every 1 share held at $0.009 each, accompanied by bonus options. The funds raised will support various company initiatives, including the removal of trading restrictions on new shares from previous issuances.

