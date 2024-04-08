Bowen Coking Coal Welcomes New Board Expertise

Bowen Coking Coal Ltd (AU:BCB) has released an update.

Bowen Coking Coal Ltd has enhanced its board with the appointment of Mr. Malte von der Ropp as a Non-Executive Director. His extensive experience in corporate finance and advisory roles, particularly in the European technology sector, is expected to bring valuable strategic and commercial insights to Bowen’s Audit & Risk Management and Nomination & Remuneration committees. The company looks forward to leveraging Mr. von der Ropp’s expertise to build shareholder value across its coking coal projects in the Bowen Basin, Queensland.

