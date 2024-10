Bowen Coking Coal Ltd (AU:BCB) has released an update.

Bowen Coking Coal Ltd has announced the cessation of 16 million options and over 18.6 million warrants, as they reached their expiry on September 30, 2024, without being exercised or converted. This could potentially influence the company’s stock as the market adjusts to the reduced number of securities in circulation.

