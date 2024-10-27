Bowen Coking Coal Secures Strong Backing in Entitlement Offer

Bowen Coking Coal Ltd (AU:BCB) has released an update.

Bowen Coking Coal Ltd successfully concluded its entitlement offer, raising approximately A$6.15 million from shareholders and securing additional commitments to underwrite a total of A$41.5 million. The company aims to allocate any unsubscribed shares to eligible shareholders and potentially offer the shortfall to institutional investors, strengthening its financial position to expand operations in Queensland’s Bowen Basin.

