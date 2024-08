Bowen Coking Coal Ltd (AU:BCB) has released an update.

Bowen Coking Coal Ltd has announced the application for quotation of 1,173,625 new fully paid ordinary securities under the ASX code BCB, with the issue date being August 2, 2024. This move signifies a potential expansion and growth opportunity for the company within the stock market, sparking interest among investors and market watchers.

