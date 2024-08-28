Bowen Coal Urges Shareholders to Retain Directors

Bowen Coking Coal Ltd (AU:BCB) has released an update.

Bowen Coking Coal Ltd has announced an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) scheduled for 4 October 2024, where shareholders will vote on the proposed removal of directors Mr. Jorss and Mr. Sneddon, and the potential appointment of Mr. Robert Leitz as a new director. The company’s board has unanimously advised shareholders to vote against these resolutions, asserting that the changes would not be in the shareholders’ best interests. Shareholders unable to attend are encouraged to vote via the provided Proxy Form.

