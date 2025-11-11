Bouvet ASA Board Member Increases Stake

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest announcement is out from Bouvet ASA ( (DE:BV4) ).

Board member Tove Raanes of Bouvet ASA has increased her stake in the company by purchasing 3,000 shares through her investment company, Trane AS, at a price of NOK 59.73 per share. This transaction highlights a potential vote of confidence in Bouvet ASA’s future prospects and may influence investor perception positively.

The most recent analyst rating on (DE:BV4) stock is a Hold with a NOK82.00 price target.

More about Bouvet ASA

Average Trading Volume: 91,865

Current Market Cap: NOK6.34B



