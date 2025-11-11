Bouvet ASA Board Member Increases Stake

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst
- Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions
- Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.
The latest announcement is out from Bouvet ASA ( (DE:BV4) ).
Board member Tove Raanes of Bouvet ASA has increased her stake in the company by purchasing 3,000 shares through her investment company, Trane AS, at a price of NOK 59.73 per share. This transaction highlights a potential vote of confidence in Bouvet ASA’s future prospects and may influence investor perception positively.
The most recent analyst rating on (DE:BV4) stock is a Hold with a NOK82.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Bouvet ASA stock, see the DE:BV4 Stock Forecast page.
More about Bouvet ASA
Average Trading Volume: 91,865
Current Market Cap: NOK6.34B
Learn more about BV4 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.