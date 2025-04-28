Boule Diagnostics Faces Challenges, Shifts Strategy Amid Q1 2025 Decline

Boule Diagnostics AB ( (SE:BOUL) ) has provided an update.

Boule Diagnostics AB reported a challenging first quarter in 2025, with a 23.6% decline in net sales and a significant drop in instrument sales due to geopolitical instability and supply chain issues. Despite these challenges, the company improved its gross margin and adjusted operating margin through restructuring efforts and efficiency improvements. The termination of the BM950 project led to additional expenses, but Boule is shifting its strategy towards collaboration with technology partners and expanding its portfolio through new agreements, such as the exclusive distribution deal with VitalScientifics in the US.

Boule Diagnostics AB operates in the medical diagnostics industry, focusing on hematology instruments and consumables. The company is known for its collaboration with technology partners to enhance its proprietary portfolio and aims to build a diversified and synergistic product line.

