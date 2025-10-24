Boule Diagnostics AB Reports Return to Organic Growth in Q3 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Boule Diagnostics AB ( (SE:BOUL) ) has provided an update.

Boule Diagnostics AB reported a return to organic growth in Q3 2025, with net sales of SEK 127.2 million, reflecting a 1.7% organic growth despite a 2.4% overall sales decline due to currency effects. The company saw a significant increase in instrument sales by 16%, driven by demand for 5-part technology, while sales of diagnostic consumables and OEM sales faced challenges due to currency fluctuations and delayed payments. Boule is restructuring its operations into two segments, Diagnostics and OEM, to enhance strategic clarity and transparency, aiming to support long-term growth and operational efficiency.

Boule Diagnostics AB is a global provider of high-quality diagnostic solutions, specializing in hematology for the decentralized human and veterinary market. The company focuses on offering diagnostic instruments and consumables, with a strategic emphasis on growth through partnerships with leading technology providers.

