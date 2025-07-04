Botanix Pharmaceuticals to Host Webinar on Sofdra’s Market Success

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Botanix Pharmaceuticals Limited ( (AU:BOT) ) is now available.

Botanix Pharmaceuticals Limited announced a webinar to discuss the strong initial demand and performance of their newly launched product, Sofdra. This event, scheduled for July 8, 2025, will be led by key executives and aims to provide stakeholders with insights into the product’s market reception and its implications for the company’s growth and industry standing.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:BOT) stock is a Buy with a A$2.00 price target.

More about Botanix Pharmaceuticals Limited

Botanix Pharmaceuticals Limited is a commercial dermatology company based in Philadelphia and Phoenix, specializing in innovative treatments for skin conditions. The company has received FDA approval for Sofdra, a novel treatment for primary axillary hyperhidrosis, marking it as the first new chemical entity approved for this condition.

Average Trading Volume: 9,602,484

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$607.9M



