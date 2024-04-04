Botala Energy Secures Total Control of Serowe CBM

Botala Energy Ltd. (AU:BTE) has released an update.

Botala Energy Ltd. has taken full ownership of the Serowe Coal Bed Methane (CBM) Project by acquiring the remaining 30% stake from Pure Hydrogen, boosting its control over the project and potential earnings. In return, Botala will issue 14.5 million shares to Pure Hydrogen, plus an additional A$750,000 contingent on reserve certifications. The companies have also renewed their MOU to explore joint hydrogen projects in Southern Africa, aiming to create a hydrogen economy leveraging Botala’s gas assets.

