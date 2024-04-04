Botala Energy Secures Full Ownership of Serowe Project

Pure Hydrogen Corporation Limited Registered Shs (AU:PH2) has released an update.

Botala Energy Ltd has fully acquired the Serowe Coal Bed Methane Project from Pure Hydrogen, now holding 100% ownership and intensifying the company’s control and revenue prospects. The deal involves Botala issuing 14.5 million shares and a milestone payment to Pure Hydrogen, who will also collaborate on investigating hydrogen projects in Southern Africa. This acquisition and renewed MOU highlight Botala’s commitment to renewable energy and its strategic partnership with Pure Hydrogen.

