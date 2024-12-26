Botala Energy Issues New Unlisted Options

Botala Energy Ltd. (AU:BTE) has released an update.

Botala Energy Ltd has announced the issuance of 9,250,000 unlisted options, each exercisable at A$0.10 and set to expire on December 24, 2027. These options are part of an employee incentive scheme and are not intended to be listed on the ASX. This move could impact the company’s future stock liquidity and employee engagement strategies.

