Botala Energy Ltd. (AU:BTE) has released an update.

Botala Energy Ltd has announced a change in Director Wolf-Gerhard Martinick’s interest in the company, with the acquisition of an additional 122,413 fully paid ordinary shares through on-market trades. This purchase, valued at $8,612, brings Martinick’s total holdings to 48,607,995 shares, alongside unquoted options and performance rights.

For further insights into AU:BTE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.