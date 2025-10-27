Boston Scientific’s Orbera365 Study: A New Frontier in Obesity Treatment

Boston Scientific ((BSX)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Study Overview: Boston Scientific is conducting a clinical study titled ‘Clinical Study to Evaluate the Safety and Efficacy of the Orbera365 Intragastric Balloon System in Obese Patients.’ The study aims to assess the safety and effectiveness of the Orbera365 device in aiding weight loss in obese individuals, which is significant for expanding treatment options in obesity management.

Intervention/Treatment: The study tests the Orbera365 Intragastric Balloon System, a device designed to assist weight loss by occupying space in the stomach, combined with lifestyle management. The control group will receive lifestyle management alone.

Study Design: This interventional study is randomized with a parallel assignment. It involves single masking, where only the participant is unaware of the intervention. The primary purpose is treatment-focused, aiming to evaluate the effectiveness of the Orbera365 device.

Study Timeline: The study is not yet recruiting as of the last update on September 25, 2025. It was first submitted on the same date. Key future dates, such as primary and estimated completion, are yet to be announced, indicating the study is in its early stages.

Market Implications: This study could impact Boston Scientific’s stock performance positively if the Orbera365 proves effective, potentially increasing investor confidence. The obesity treatment market is competitive, with several players, making successful outcomes crucial for market positioning.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

