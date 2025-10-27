Boston Scientific’s New Study on EkoSonic System: Implications for the Market

Boston Scientific ((BSX)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Study Overview: Boston Scientific is conducting a study titled ‘EkoSonic Endovascular System in China RWS (ANTEATER)’ to gather real-world clinical outcome data on the EkoSonic Endovascular System in Chinese patients with acute pulmonary embolism. The study aims to assess the system’s effectiveness in practical clinical settings, highlighting its significance in improving patient care for this serious condition.

Intervention/Treatment: The intervention being tested is the EkoSonic Endovascular System, a non-implanted device designed to treat acute pulmonary embolism. It includes a sterile, single-use infusion catheter and ultrasonic core, along with a reusable control system.

Study Design: This is an observational study with a prospective time perspective. It involves a single group of participants to collect real-world data on the EkoSonic Endovascular System’s clinical outcomes in treating acute pulmonary embolism.

Study Timeline: The study is set to begin on January 15, 2025, with its last update submitted on September 27, 2025. These dates are crucial for tracking the study’s progress and ensuring timely data collection and analysis.

Market Implications: The study’s findings could significantly impact Boston Scientific’s stock performance by demonstrating the effectiveness of the EkoSonic Endovascular System in a new market. Positive results may enhance investor confidence and position the company favorably against competitors in the medical device industry.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

