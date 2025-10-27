Boston Scientific’s New Study Explores ESG as a Weight Loss Alternative

Boston Scientific ((BSX)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Boston Scientific has announced a new clinical study titled Evaluation of Endoscopic Sleeve Gastroplasty (ESG) as an Alternative Weight Loss Strategy for Patients With Obesity Discontinuing GLP-1 Receptor Agonists Due to Intolerance or Ineffectiveness: A Retrospective Study. The study aims to assess the weight loss outcomes and safety of ESG compared to lifestyle modifications in patients with obesity who have stopped GLP-1 therapy due to intolerance or insufficient weight loss. This study is significant as it explores alternative weight loss strategies for a growing demographic.

The study tests two interventions: the OverStitch™ or OverStitch NXT™ Endoscopic Suturing System for ESG and a structured lifestyle modification program. ESG is a minimally invasive procedure designed to help patients achieve weight loss, while lifestyle modification focuses on behavioral changes.

This observational study employs a cohort model with a retrospective time perspective. It does not involve random allocation or masking, focusing instead on real-world outcomes. The primary purpose is to evaluate the effectiveness and safety of ESG as an alternative treatment.

The study is set to begin on September 17, 2025, with its primary completion and estimated completion dates yet to be announced. The last update was submitted on October 8, 2025. These dates are crucial as they indicate the study’s progress and potential timeline for results.

The implications for Boston Scientific’s stock performance could be significant, as positive outcomes may enhance investor confidence and market position, especially in the competitive field of obesity treatment. Competitors may also be closely monitoring these developments to gauge potential shifts in market dynamics.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

