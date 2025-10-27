Boston Scientific’s Latest Study on FARAPULSE System: What Investors Need to Know

Boston Scientific ((BSX)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Boston Scientific is conducting a study titled ‘A Registry on the FARAVIEW Technology of the OPAL HDx Mapping System When Used With the FARAWAVE NAV Ablation Catheter in the Treatment of Atrial Fibrillation.’ The study aims to evaluate the acute and long-term safety and effectiveness of the FARAPULSE Pulsed Field Ablation System in treating atrial fibrillation. It also seeks to understand the relationship between various procedural factors and outcomes.

The intervention under investigation is the FARAPULSE Pulsed Field Ablation System, a device designed to treat atrial fibrillation by using the FARAWAVE NAV Ablation catheter alongside the OPAL HDx Mapping System. This system is intended to improve the safety and effectiveness of ablation procedures.

This observational study follows a cohort model with a prospective time perspective. Participants who consent are enrolled and receive treatment with the FARAPULSE system, with the primary goal of assessing safety and effectiveness over a 12-month period.

The study began on January 29, 2025, with the primary completion and estimated overall completion dates yet to be announced. The latest update was submitted on September 23, 2025, indicating the study is currently recruiting participants.

For investors, this study could influence Boston Scientific’s stock performance by potentially enhancing the company’s portfolio in the atrial fibrillation treatment market. Successful outcomes may strengthen investor confidence and position Boston Scientific favorably against competitors in the medical device industry.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

