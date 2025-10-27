Boston Scientific’s Innovative Approach to Gastric Outlet Obstruction: Study Update

Boston Scientific ((BSX)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Study Overview: Boston Scientific is conducting a study titled ‘A Prospective Multi-Center, Single-Arm Study of Endoscopic Ultrasound-Guided Gastroenterostomy With Lumen-Apposing Metal Stent for Gastric Outlet Obstruction From Malignant Unresectable Disease.’ The study aims to evaluate the safety and technical success of using the AXIOS™ lumen-apposing Metal Stent to manage symptoms of gastric outlet obstruction caused by malignant, unresectable neoplasms.

Intervention/Treatment: The intervention being tested is the AXIOS™ Stent and Electrocautery Enhanced Delivery System. This device is designed to perform an endoscopic ultrasound-guided gastroenterostomy, which helps alleviate symptoms associated with gastric outlet obstruction.

Study Design: This is an interventional study with a single-group assignment. There is no masking involved, meaning all participants and researchers know the treatment being administered. The primary purpose of the study is treatment-focused.

Study Timeline: The study began on December 4, 2023. The latest update was submitted on October 14, 2025. These dates are crucial as they indicate the study’s progress and the timeliness of the data being collected.

Market Implications: This study update could positively influence Boston Scientific’s stock performance by showcasing their commitment to innovative solutions for complex medical conditions. Successful results could enhance investor confidence and position the company favorably against competitors in the medical device industry.

The study is currently recruiting, and further details are available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

