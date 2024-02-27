Boston Beer Announces CEO Transition and New Leadership

The latest announcement is out from Boston Beer (SAM).

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has announced a significant leadership change with David A. Burwick stepping down as President and CEO, effective March 31, 2024, after leading the company since April 2018. Burwick will transition to an advisory role until March 2026. Michael Spillane, a board member since 2016, will take over as President and CEO from April 1, 2024, bringing fresh leadership to the company’s subsidiaries. This strategic move includes a carefully planned transition agreement for Burwick and an offer letter detailing Spillane’s compensation and responsibilities, ensuring a seamless changeover at the helm of this brewing giant.

