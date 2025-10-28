Boss Energy Achieves Record Uranium Production in Strong September Quarter

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Boss Energy Limited reported a strong September quarter with record production at its Honeymoon Uranium Project, achieving 385,910 lbs of U3O8 drummed, marking an 11% increase from the previous quarter. The company maintained production costs below guidance, resulting in robust cash margins and significant free cash flow, positioning it well to meet its FY26 guidance. Additionally, Boss Energy has made progress in advancing resource delineation and permitting programs, while maintaining a strong financial position with $212.4 million in cash and liquid assets.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:BOE) stock is a Hold with a A$2.10 price target.

Boss Energy Limited is a company operating in the uranium industry, focusing on the production and sale of uranium oxide concentrate (U3O8). The company is involved in projects such as the Honeymoon Uranium Project in South Australia and the Alta Mesa Uranium Operation in South Texas, with a market focus on enhancing uranium production and expanding its resource base.

Average Trading Volume: 11,425,816

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$690.8M

