Bosideng International Holdings Reports Strong Annual Financial Performance

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Easily unpack a company's performance with TipRanks' new KPI Data for smart investment decisions

Receive undervalued, market resilient stocks right to your inbox with TipRanks' Smart Value Newsletter

Bosideng International Holdings ( (HK:3998) ) has shared an announcement.

Bosideng International Holdings Limited reported a revenue increase of 11.6% to approximately RMB25,901.7 million for the year ended March 31, 2025. Despite a decrease in gross profit margin by 2.3 percentage points, the company saw a 12.9% rise in profit from operations and a 14.3% increase in profit attributable to equity shareholders, highlighting strong financial performance. The board proposed a final dividend of HKD22.0 cents per ordinary share, reflecting confidence in future prospects.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:3998) stock is a Buy with a HK$6.40 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Bosideng International Holdings stock, see the HK:3998 Stock Forecast page.

More about Bosideng International Holdings

Bosideng International Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, primarily operating in the apparel industry. It focuses on the design, manufacture, and retail of down clothing and related products, catering to a broad market segment.

Average Trading Volume: 24,826,420

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$54.06B

Learn more about 3998 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue