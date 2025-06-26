Bosideng Announces Final Dividend for FY 2025

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Bosideng International Holdings ( (HK:3998) ) has shared an update.

Bosideng International Holdings Limited has announced a final ordinary cash dividend of HKD 0.22 per share for the financial year ending March 31, 2025. The dividend will be paid on September 12, 2025, following shareholder approval on August 20, 2025. This announcement reflects the company’s financial performance and commitment to returning value to its shareholders.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:3998) stock is a Buy with a HK$6.40 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Bosideng International Holdings stock, see the HK:3998 Stock Forecast page.

More about Bosideng International Holdings

Bosideng International Holdings Limited is a company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, primarily engaged in the apparel industry. The company focuses on producing and selling down jackets and other clothing products, catering to both domestic and international markets.

Average Trading Volume: 24,826,420

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$54.06B

For detailed information about 3998 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

