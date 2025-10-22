Borregaard ASA Reports Q3 2025 Financial Results Amid Operational Challenges

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Borregaard ASA ( (GB:0QB7) ).

Borregaard ASA reported a decrease in operating revenues and EBITDA for the third quarter of 2025, primarily due to lower bioethanol prices and a temporary disruption in cellulose production. Despite these challenges, the company saw growth in its BioSolutions segment, driven by increased agricultural sales, showcasing the resilience and adaptability of its business model.

More about Borregaard ASA

Borregaard ASA operates in the bio-based industry, focusing on the production of advanced and sustainable biochemicals and biomaterials. The company is known for its innovative solutions in BioSolutions, BioMaterials, and Fine Chemicals, with a strong emphasis on agricultural applications.

Average Trading Volume: 55,315

Current Market Cap: NOK19.44B

