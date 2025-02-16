Borosil Renewables Releases Investor Presentation on Performance

Maximize Your Portfolio with Data Driven Insights:

Borosil Renewables Limited ( (IN:BORORENEW) ) just unveiled an update.

Borosil Renewables Limited has released an investor presentation detailing its performance for the quarter and nine months ending December 31, 2024. This presentation, disclosed in compliance with regulatory requirements, provides insights into the company’s operations and financial standing, potentially impacting its market positioning and stakeholder interests.

More about Borosil Renewables Limited

Borosil Renewables Limited operates in the renewable energy sector, focusing primarily on the production and supply of solar glass. The company is a key player in the solar industry, providing critical components that support the growing demand for sustainable energy solutions.

YTD Price Performance: -10.93%

Average Trading Volume: 57,062

Current Market Cap: 64.64B INR

