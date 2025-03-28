Boreal Gold Inc Closes First Tranche of Private Placement to Boost Exploration Efforts

Boreal Gold Inc. ( (TSE:BGLD) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Boreal Gold Inc has successfully closed the first tranche of its non-brokered private placement, raising $88,650 through the issuance of Flow Through Shares. The proceeds will be used for extensive exploration activities at the Fay Lake, Puffy Lake, and Melgurd Lake properties, including geophysical surveys, mapping, and drilling to assess mineralization potential. This financing is expected to enhance Boreal Gold’s exploration capabilities and potentially strengthen its position in the mineral exploration industry.

Boreal Gold Inc is a Canadian junior mineral exploration company focused on mineral properties in northwest Manitoba and northeast Saskatchewan, Canada. The company is engaged in the exploration stage of base metal and precious metal prospects in strategic locations within these provinces.

