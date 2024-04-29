Boom Logistics Reports Strong Quarterly Growth

Boom Logistics Ltd (AU:BOL) has released an update.

Boom Logistics Limited reports a robust quarter with a 28% year-over-year increase in revenue to $189.8 million, and reaffirms its full-year guidance with expected revenues around $240 million and Operating NPAT exceeding $6 million. The company highlights its operational efficiency and growth in the Resources and Infrastructure sectors, particularly through windfarm projects, and announces over $114 million in new contracts and renewals. Boom’s strategic priorities and strong market position are poised to deliver sustained returns for shareholders.

