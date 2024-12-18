Boom Logistics Ltd Updates on Share Buy-back Progress

Boom Logistics Ltd (AU:BOL) has released an update.

Boom Logistics Ltd has announced a daily update on its ongoing on-market buy-back program, with a total of 903,893 ordinary shares purchased before the last trading day and an additional 5,146 shares acquired on the most recent day. This strategic move is aimed at reducing the number of shares in circulation, which could potentially enhance shareholder value.

