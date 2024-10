Boom Logistics Ltd (AU:BOL) has released an update.

In a recent update, Boom Logistics Limited announced that Director Kieran Pryke increased his indirect holdings in the company by purchasing 50,000 ordinary shares on-market, taking his total ownership to 500,000 shares, valued at $7,000. This move signals a bolstering of Pryke’s stake in Boom Logistics, highlighting potential confidence in the firm’s prospects.

