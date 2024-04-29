Boom Logistics Continues Aggressive Share Buy-Back

Boom Logistics Ltd (AU:BOL) has released an update.

Boom Logistics Limited has actively pursued a stock buy-back strategy, with a total of 2,560,878 shares repurchased prior to the latest buy-back date and an additional 350,000 shares bought back on the previous day. The announcement, dated April 29, 2024, confirms the ongoing commitment to the buy-back program, with ordinary fully paid shares being the focus of this activity.

