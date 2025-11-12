Boom Logistics Appoints Interim CFO Amid Ongoing Search

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Boom Logistics Ltd ( (AU:BOL) ) has issued an announcement.

Boom Logistics Limited has appointed Ms. Sarah Johns as interim CFO following the resignation of Mr. Emmanuel Bikakis. Sarah Johns brings extensive experience in finance from her previous roles in the mining and resources sector, enhancing Boom’s strategic financial management. The company is actively searching for a permanent CFO and plans to announce the appointment soon.

More about Boom Logistics Ltd

Boom Logistics Limited operates in the mining and resources, project and infrastructure development, and professional services sectors. The company is known for its financial management expertise and has been associated with various companies like Aurelia Metals, Armour Energy, PanAust, and RPMGlobal.

Average Trading Volume: 75,201

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$57.41M

