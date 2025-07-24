Bonjour Holdings Announces Rights Issue and Placing Agreement

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Bonjour Holdings ( (HK:0653) ) is now available.

Bonjour Holdings Limited has announced an extraordinary general meeting to discuss several key resolutions, including a rights issue and a placing agreement. The rights issue aims to issue over 1.3 billion shares at HK$0.080 per share, while the placing agreement involves the sale of unsubscribed shares through MoneyMore Securities Limited. These measures are designed to maintain shareholder interest and financial stability, with significant implications for the company’s market positioning and shareholder structure.

Bonjour Holdings Limited, incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operates in the retail industry with a focus on beauty and lifestyle products. The company is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and is known for its diverse range of offerings catering to a broad market segment in Hong Kong and beyond.

YTD Price Performance: -39.53%

Average Trading Volume: 1,047,851

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$46.56M

