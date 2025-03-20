Bonheur ASA Subsidiary Sells Stake in Marine Logistics Firm

Bonheur ASA ( (BNHUF) ) has shared an announcement.

Fred. Olsen Ocean Ltd., a subsidiary of Bonheur ASA, has agreed to sell its 50% stake in United Wind Logistics GmbH to United Heavy Lift GmbH & Co. KG for EUR 48.5 million. This divestment, initially acquired for EUR 12 million in 2019, will result in gross proceeds of approximately EUR 51.2 million, indicating a profitable exit and potentially impacting the company’s financial position positively.

Bonheur ASA operates in the marine transportation industry through its subsidiary Fred. Olsen Ocean Ltd. The company focuses on services related to marine logistics and transportation, particularly through its investments in companies like United Wind Logistics GmbH.

