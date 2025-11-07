Bonanza Mining Corporation Announces Share Consolidation to Boost Investor Appeal

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Bonanza Mining Corporation ( (TSE:BNZ) ) has issued an update.

Bonanza Mining Corporation has announced a proposed consolidation of its common shares, with the Board of Directors approving a ratio of one post-consolidated share for every three pre-consolidated shares. This move aims to increase investor interest by potentially raising the share price and reducing market volatility, making the company’s shares more attractive to certain investors. The consolidation will also reduce the number of outstanding shares from 57,056,202 to approximately 19,018,734, and adjust the conversion prices and numbers for any convertible securities, stock options, and warrants proportionately.

More about Bonanza Mining Corporation

Bonanza Mining Corporation is a company in the mining industry, focusing on mineral exploration and development. It operates primarily in the equity markets, seeking to attract investors and financing to support its business operations and growth.

Average Trading Volume: 100,755

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$1.14M

