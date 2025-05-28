Boliden Secures EUR 700 Million Loan for Strategic Mine Acquisitions

Confident Investing Starts Here:

An update from Boliden AB ( (SE:BOL) ) is now available.

Boliden AB has secured a EUR 700 million Sustainability Linked Term Loan to finance its acquisition of the Somincor copper and zinc mine in Portugal and the Zinkgruvan zinc mine in Sweden. This financing, supported by several major banks, marks the completion of the acquisition’s financial arrangements, including the repayment of a bridge loan and the exclusion of dividends for 2025, as approved by shareholders.

The most recent analyst rating on (SE:BOL) stock is a Sell with a SEK300.00 price target.

More about Boliden AB

Boliden AB is a leading European producer of sustainable metals, focusing on exploration, mining, smelting, and recycling. The company employs around 8,000 people and generates annual revenues of approximately SEK 90 billion. Boliden’s shares are listed on the NASDAQ OMX Stockholm’s Large Cap segment.

Average Trading Volume: 1,306,254

Current Market Cap: SEK88.11B

