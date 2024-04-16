Boldtek Holdings Reschedules Winding Up Hearing

Boldtek Holdings Limited (SG:5VI) has released an update.

Boldtek Holdings Limited, currently under judicial management, has announced the postponement of its winding up application hearing to 25 October 2024, while its shares remain suspended since January 2023. Shareholders and investors are advised to closely follow the company’s announcements and consult professional advisors regarding their share dealings. The company promises to keep the market informed in compliance with SGX Catalist Listing Rules.

