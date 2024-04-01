Boldtek Holdings Confronts Financial Turmoil

Boldtek Holdings Limited (SG:5VI) has released an update.

Boldtek Holdings Limited faces a winding up application initiated by RHB Bank Berhad, with the hearing rescheduled to April 8, 2024. Concurrently, the company and its subsidiary, Logistics Construction Pte. Ltd., are under judicial management, with court proceedings also set for the same day in April. Amidst these challenges, Boldtek and its subsidiary are actively consulting legal advisors and engaging with creditors to formulate a restructuring plan.

For further insights into SG:5VI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.